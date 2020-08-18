South Africa: Yes, School Exams Are Necessary - but Effective Education Is More Than Just Exams

opinion

While exams are a necessary part of education, we now have the opportunity to change the system so that learning is not just test and exam driven; a system which moves away from the idea that knowledge is transferred to passive learners by teachers, to a system which requires that learners are co-contributors of knowledge by being actively involved.

With less than a week before schools reopen after being closed for a month due to Covid-19, questions are being asked about examinations. One of these being: are exams required at all? The short answer is, "yes".

Assessment is not just a way of measuring a learner's performance, but it ascertains whether learning has taken place and highlights learners' strong and weak points which serves as a basis for remedial action. Assessment thus forms an integral part of, and is synonymous with, effective tuition with the ultimate purpose of improving education.

For the matriculants, there is little to be said at this point, and much to do. Be assured that matric exams will go ahead. The exam timetable was recently announced: matrics write from 5 November to 15 December; exam papers will be marked in January, and the results will be...