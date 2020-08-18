South Africa: Gauteng Covid-19 Cases Exceed 200 000 Mark

The Number of Covid — 19 infections has risen to 589 886 after 2 541 new infections were identified on Monday.

Meanwhile, Gauteng is now the only province in the country that has surpassed the 200 000 mark after 584 additional cases were reported.

The country's economic hub now has 200 237 cases, KwaZulu-Natal 106 037, Western Cape 102 609 and Eastern Cape 84 092.

The Free State has 32 304 cases, North West 23 305, Mpumalanga 21 474, Limpopo 11 757 and Northern Cape 8 021.

Fifty remain unallocated.

The country's death rate now stands at 11 982 after 143 people succumbed to COVID-19 related illnesses.

Of the new deaths, 50 are in the Eastern Cape, 32 in the Western Cape, 25 in Mpumalanga and 14 each in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Free State and the Northern Cape registered single-digit deaths from COVID-19, five and three, respectively.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

The number of tests conducted to date is 3 415 670, with 22 609 done since the last report.

The recovery rate is sitting at 80%.

Globally, there have been 21 549 706 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 767 158 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.