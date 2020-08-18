Olympique Lyonnais qualified for the last four on Saturday, August 15, 2020 after beating Manchester City 3-1 in the quarterfinal in Lisbon, Portugal.

Karl Toko Ekambi's Olympique Lyonnais will face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the European Champions League. Olympique Lyonnais qualified for the semifinals on Saturday August 15, 2020 after beating Manchester City 3-1 during the last quarterfinals game at the Estadio Jose Alvalande in Lisbon, Portugal. The victory came as a surprise to many fans as Manchester City were considered as the top favourites to grab the trophy this season.

Lyon's goals were scored by Maxwell Cornet (24th minute) and Moussa Dembele (79th, 87th minute). Kevin De Bryune scored Manchester City's goal at the 69th minute. Toko-Ekambi played for 87 minutes and was very involved in the Lyon's first two goals before being replaced by Ryan Adelaide. From the results, Cameroon's Toko Ekambi now joins fellow compatriot, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, in the semi-finals of the competition. It is also the first time that two French teams will compete in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Three Cameroonians; Toko Ekambi, Choupo-Moting and Bright Arrey Mbi of Bayern Munich will take part in the semi-finals of the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League. Lyon will face Baryen Munich in the semi-final on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Prior to their qualification last Saturday, Olympique Lyonnais beat Italian champions, Juventus 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals. The French outfit who has never won the competition since the creation in 1950 has featured in 17 UEFA Champions League, and succeeded to break into the last four once in the 2009-2010 season, after three previous quarterfinal appearances. Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint Germain of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are the two French clubs in the race to succeed Liverpool as this year's Champions League winners.