South Africa: Public Enterprise Welcomes Transnet and SIU Asset Seizures

17 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Public Enterprises welcomes the Special Investigative Unit's (SIU) work at Transnet that has led to the seizure of assets belonging to one of the company's executives.

The order, made by the Special Tribunal established under the Special Investigating Units and Tribunals Act, was for the attachment of assets and bank accounts linked to former Transnet Capital Projects executive Herbert Msagala and relatives. The attached assets include several luxury vehicles, property and two farms. The Department supports the steps taken by the SIU as an important part of our efforts to clean up State Owned Enterprises (SOEs), so they can be re-engineered to serve the country's economic and strategic goals.

The news of the seizure comes hot on the heels of steps taken by Eskom and the SIU to recoup funds lost to State Capture corruption. A set of summons was issued two weeks ago in the North Gauteng High Court to recover funds from former Eskom executives, former Board members, members of the Gupta family and their associates. The DPE and the SOEs reporting to it will continue to work closely with the SIU to ensure that all other instances of corruption that have been uncovered at the parastatals are pursued.

For Media Inquiries contact Sam Mkokeli 082 084 2051.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.