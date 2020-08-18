Cameroon-Germany - Ambassador Designate Presents Accreditation Papers

Corinna Fricke handed the advanced copies of her lettres of credence to Minister Mbella Mbella in an audience on August 14, 2020.

The newly designated Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Cameroon has presented the advanced copies of her lettres of accreditation to the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella. Besides getting acquainted with each other, both parties discussed ways of improving cooperation ties between Cameroon and Germany.

Born in 1962 in Germany, Corinna Fricke has a Doctorate degree in German language, Literature and Linguistics. Before her appointment as Ambassador of Germany to Cameroon, she worked at the German Federal Foreign Office as Head of division for West and Central Africa. The German diplomat has served her country in several nations notably in India, Sri Lanka, Brussels, Senegal and Cote d'Ivoire.

Between 2014 and 2017, Corinna Fricke was Head of Economics Section at the German Embassy in New Delhi, India and was in October 2016 the Acting Deputy Head of Mission. For three years (2011-2014), she was Deputy Head of Mission at the embassy in Dakar, Senegal. She has equally served at the Federal Foreign Service, European Directorate-General as Deputy Head of Division for EU Economic Policy and as Head of Partnership Centre for Post-Tsunami Reconstruction at the embassy in Colombo. Between 2002 and 2005, Corinna Fricke was Deputy Spokesperson at the German Permanent Representation to the European Union in Brussels.

Other positions occupied by Corinna Fricke include Desk Officer for political Affairs at the German Embassy in Abidjan, Desk Officer for Common Foreign and Security Policy at the European Directorate-General of the Federal Foreign Office.

Corinna Fricke will therefore upon assuming duties as Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Cameroon, pilot affairs at the helm of her diplomatic representation with the objective of strengthening ties between the two nations who share historic ties and enjoy positive bilateral relations.