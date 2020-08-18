Cameroon: Eliminating Malnutrition - Hon. Monjowa Lifaka Made Nutrition Ambassador

The Deputy House Speaker was distinguished on August 12, 2020 by SUN Movement.

Within the framework of eradicating all forms of malnutrition, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka has been crowned 2020 Nutrition Ambassador by the SUN Movement, an initiative of Helen Keller International, an international non-governmental organisation. She was awarded the distinction on August 12, 2020 at the National Assembly.

Receiving the award, the Member of Parliament said she feels honored and humbled for the recognition. "I want to thank SUN Movement for this award. Of course as a legislator, I am expected to make sure that together with my colleagues, we will make legislation that will scale up nutrition in Cameroon both in the policies of government and as well in the budgets of the respective ministries concerned," Hon. Monjowa Lifaka said, adding she will be embarking on actions that will scale up nutrition in her constituency. Cameroon, she said, is a country blessed with so much food and therefore should not have its citizens suffering from malnutrition. "Sensitisation needs to continue on feeding habits," she said.

For his part, the Country Director of Helen Keller International, Ismael Teta, said as Nutrition Ambassador, she has a role to play in eliminating all forms of nutrition. "We have some legislations that we are expecting Cameroon to vote to have a more enabling environment in the fight against malnutrition in the country. We are still looking forward for specific budget lines for malnutrition in Cameroon and we are hopeful that the commitments made by the Deputy Speaker will be seen in the near future. As you know, about 30 per cent of children in Cameroon suffer from malnutrition," he explained. To him, he hopes the Deputy House Speaker will work at reducing the burden of malnutrition in the country.

As per the criteria for selection, Ismael said must be a Cameroonian who can influence or promote the formulation and implementation of policies and strategies aimed at improving nutrition in the country amongst other things.

Cameroon joined the SUN Movement on March 25, 2013 and Hon. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka was proclaimed on July 29, 2020 as Nutrition Ambassador.