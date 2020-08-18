Cameroon: Gruesome Murder of Comfort Tumassang - Civil Society Condemns Human Rights Violation

In a press conference on August 14, 2020, the General Coordinator of ODS denounces the barbaric action, calling on all stakeholders to rather seek peace.

Following the gruesome murder of Comfort Tumassang on August 11, 2020 in the Makanga neighborhood in Muyuka, Fako Division of the South West Region, the civil society organisation, 'Observatoire du developpement societal' (ODS) has condemned in strongest terms the gross violation of human rights of the deceased through the terrible act. In a press conference on August 14, 2020, the General Coordinator of ODS, Lilian Koulou Engoulou said the act which was uploaded on social media by her killers (separatist fighters) is not only traumatic to social media users, but also barbaric and against all principles of promoting human dignity.

While citing other situations in which citizens have been beheaded and uploaded on the social media, in most cases targeting them as black legs to the so called 'liberation struggle' of Anglophones, the civil society prayed for justice and called on youths and other political actors to rally behind the actions of the President of the Republic in ensuring living together across the national territory. "ODS joins its voice to that of the government in denouncing such barbaric actions such as the recent gruesome murder of Mbah Treasure on August 4, 2020 in Mankon of the North West Region," he said, extending his condolences to the affected families as well as compassion to all those who are traumatized as a result of the devilish action.

Lilian Koulou Engoulou expressed surprise to those justifying the cruel act of separatist fighters, noting that all citizens have a right to life. Women, he said, have been the target of the separatist fighters since the situation in the North West and South West Regions escalated into an armed conflict, with brutal videos of victims being shared on social space.

Acknowledging it is the role of the State to protect its citizens, the ODS General Coordinator said peace and the territorial integrity of Cameroon can be best guaranteed by both the State and its citizens. He congratulated the President of the Republic for convening the Major National Dialogue, a platform which was used to chart the ways to peace and other lasting solutions to the situation in the North West and South West Regions.

To national and international partners of Cameroon who support the peace process of the country, Lilian Koulou Engoulou called on them to condemn the act which he says should not be justified or overlooked for whatever reason.