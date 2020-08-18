South Africa: Minister Aaron Motsoaledi Hands Over Amended Birth Certificate of Minor in Compliance With Court Order

press release

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has, this morning, handed over the amended birth certificate of the minor child whose application was delayed due to the conduct of the officials of the Department of Home Affairs and a disregard of a Court Order.

The Minister has also met with the mother of the child to apologise for the delay in implementing the Court Order and for the manner in which she was treated by the officials at the Centurion Home Affairs offices.

"I am pleased that the matter has been finalised and the document issued. It is important that citizens become aware that the DHA is committed to resolving such cases. I would like to apologise profusely to the mother and the nation for the pain she went through. I am also happy that she has accepted the apology," said Minister Motsoaledi.

Minister Motsoaledi is awaiting the report on the investigation into the conduct of the officials and failure to comply with the Court Order issued by the Pietermaritzburg High Court to amend the birth certificate.

Disciplinary action will be taken against any official found to have flouted the policies and codes governing the civil service.