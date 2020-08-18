South Africa: Tears Flow After Boy Shot During St Helena Bay Protest Dies in Hospital

17 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

'We... witnessed the final heart-wrenching moments when the heart machine was switched off followed by the long "peep" sound showing he has gone.'

There were emotional scenes at the Intensive Care Unit at the Red Cross Children's Hospital minutes after nine-year-old Leo Williams, who was shot in the head during a protest in Laingville on the West Coast, died on Monday afternoon.

Devastated Lucille Williams, the biological mother of Leo Williams, gave permission for the life support system to be switched off. (Photo: Vincent Cruywagen)

The shoulders of community leaders Thyrone Williams and Clarence Duiker, who have been at the side of the family since the shooting incident on Friday 31 July, were drenched with the tears of Cathy Thomas, the legal guardian of Leo, and Luzille Williams, the boy's biological mother.

Community leader Thyrone Williams consoles Cathy Thomas, legal guardian of Leo Williams. (Photo: Vincent Cruywagen)

The two women and Leo's father, Adrian Thomas, witnessed doctors switching off the life support system at 2.30 and 15 minutes later he was gone. Duiker immediately said a prayer to console the heartbroken family.

Thomas adopted Leo when he was three years old and six years later she had...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

