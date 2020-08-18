Ghana: Ho Central NPP 'Hope Project' Disburses Gh¢18, 000 to Members

17 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — The Hope Project of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ho Central Constituency has so far disbursed a total of GH¢ 18, 000 among six electoral areas to support various agro-business activities of the party's members.

The project, a brainchild of the party's constituency chairman, Mr Richard 'Zola' Kwadekpo is to strengthen the support base of the NPP in those areas.

The beneficiary electoral areas are Matse, Ziavi, Klefe, Tanyigbe, Avee and Hodzo which are all undertaking piggery, snail rearing as well as maize and rice cultivation on commercial scales.

Mr Kwadekpo disclosed that each of the six constituencies received GH¢3,000.

He said in an interview in Ho at the weekend that the support was based on the business proposals submitted to the Hope Project of the electoral areas.

Mr Kwadekpo who is also the financier of the project, stated that the scheme would be expanded and extended to the remaining 23 electoral areas in the constituency, based on the performances of the beneficiaries.

"We intend to disburse the money in four phases to the other electoral areas as we monitor the output of the beneficiaries," he told the Ghanaian Times.

Mr Kwadekpo said that a team had been appointed to supervise the agro-business activities in the recipient electoral areas to keep them on course and ensure that they turned out lucrative.

He re-affirmed the NPP's firm stance in the Ho Central Constituency to support the grassroots in various ways and build their capacity to make them financially independent.

"We will always strive to give hope to the people," Mr Kwadekpo assured.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.