Ghana: Ho Central NPP 'Hope Project' Disburses Gh¢18, 000 to Members

Ho — The Hope Project of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ho Central Constituency has so far disbursed a total of GH¢ 18, 000 among six electoral areas to support various agro-business activities of the party's members.

The project, a brainchild of the party's constituency chairman, Mr Richard 'Zola' Kwadekpo is to strengthen the support base of the NPP in those areas.

The beneficiary electoral areas are Matse, Ziavi, Klefe, Tanyigbe, Avee and Hodzo which are all undertaking piggery, snail rearing as well as maize and rice cultivation on commercial scales.

Mr Kwadekpo disclosed that each of the six constituencies received GH¢3,000.

He said in an interview in Ho at the weekend that the support was based on the business proposals submitted to the Hope Project of the electoral areas.

Mr Kwadekpo who is also the financier of the project, stated that the scheme would be expanded and extended to the remaining 23 electoral areas in the constituency, based on the performances of the beneficiaries.

"We intend to disburse the money in four phases to the other electoral areas as we monitor the output of the beneficiaries," he told the Ghanaian Times.

Mr Kwadekpo said that a team had been appointed to supervise the agro-business activities in the recipient electoral areas to keep them on course and ensure that they turned out lucrative.

He re-affirmed the NPP's firm stance in the Ho Central Constituency to support the grassroots in various ways and build their capacity to make them financially independent.

"We will always strive to give hope to the people," Mr Kwadekpo assured.