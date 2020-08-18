Ghana: FA's Transfer Window Opens

17 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) transfer window opened on Saturday.

The process will end on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in accordance with the GFA regulations.

The registration window will be opened to the 18 Premier League clubs, 48 Division One League clubs, 16 Women's Premier League clubs, 72 Regional Women's Division One League clubs, Regional Division Two League clubs, Regional Third Division League clubs as well as the Juvenile League clubs (U-13, U-15, U-17).

Clubs in Ghana have up to midnight (23:59 GMT) of October 31, 2020, to register the names of their players and officials for the new season in the FIFA Connect system.

