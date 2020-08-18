Ghana: We Will Ensure Customers, Small Enterprises Stay in Business-CBG MD

17 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Managing Director (MD) of Consolidated Bank Ghana, Daniel Wilson Addo has given a rare insight on how banks have supported to revive Ghana's economy amidst the mitigating impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the Ghana's Most Respected CEOs breakfast series under the theme: Bringing the economy back to life: the role of the banking sector, Mr Addo noted that"COVID-19 had resulted in the slowdown of the economy however, banks could be essential to the recovery of the economy.

He said "As banks, we are very much aware of this greater responsibility, because COVID-19 has taught us to show more empathy than we used to. We have also taken up the role as educators, and I believe we will ensure customers and small scale enterprises stay in business."

Mr Addo said CBG was adjusting to the needs of customers by gearing to support SMEs in many ways such as lending to them and introducing them to key products that focuses on helping them grow.

Pointing out how CBG was ensuring effective customer service in the face of the pandemic, he explained that the bank was operating efficiently even with reduced workforce at the various branches.

"Banking is a customer focussed business and we at CBG have been very innovative in a time like this to ensure business continuity and customer satisfaction. To enable effective communication, we have beefed up our contact centres, leveraging technology for efficient customer-service delivery. We are communicating more with customers on digital platforms, social media pages, and updating them on the activities of the bank every now and then," he said.

"Our business model as a resilient and agile bank is to be poised and play our role as a financial institution to help customers and businesses. We will continue to stand with customers during these difficult times," he added.

According to Mr Addo, all businesses should learn from this pandemic as business disruptions and pandemics are inevitable.

The 5th edition of the CEO Breakfast Series aimed at bringing together seasoned business leaders and banking experts to deliberate on how financial institutions can successfully navigate the COVID crisis, support businesses, revitalise and revive the economy, and ultimately spur economic growth.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.