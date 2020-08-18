Gambia: Bow to Pressure, GPU's VP Resigns

17 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Sankulleh Gibril Janko

The Vice President of Gambia Press Union Mustapha Darboe resigned from his position as the union's No. 2 on Sunday after sections of the membership called for his resignation.

Darboe heeded to pressure and called it quits after his eligibility as the Vice President was questioned by a member of the union.

In a WhatsApp message sent to all the members via the GPU page Mr. Darboe, said "I have keenly followed the calls for my resignation as the Vice President of the Gambia Press Union," he wrote and continued. "The truth is that those who said I am not eligible to serve as the vice president are right. And I know this months ago (sic)."

A member of the union Ousman Marong raised the issue and said by virtue of Clause G of the Constitution of the Gambia Press Union, Mustapha should resign.

Section G of the GPU Constitution states: "No proprietor or part owner or the managing director or managing editor of a media house shall be eligible for election to any position in the executive committee."

This section according to some members of the union disqualified VP Darboe as he is known to be the proprietor and the managing editor of 'Malagen' an online news platform.

However, it is important to note that Mr. Darboe at the time of seeking the position of the Vice President of the GPU during the elections in 2018 was neither a proprietor nor a managing editor of any medium.

He therefore argued that he broke no law at the time of the elections saying "for a number of my friends, the clause that is being referred to by those who are asking for my resignation is not correct since it is talking about eligibility to stand for an election."

"Then how about someone who later became a media owner 2 years later," he argued.

He, however, honourably said: "Well, to settle this, we just have to look at the intent of the clause. The intent is to prevent a media owner being in the GPU executive since the Union is an association of workers."

"So my resignation letter would be on the desk of the President and the Secretary General tomorrow afternoon, the outgoing GPU VP said.

I hope I had been of any use, at all, to any one of you, while I served you from 2018 to now," he concluded.

Mustapha's resignation according to many was an honourable act and a demonstration of his respect for rule and law.

Until his resignation on Sunday, Mustapha served as the Vice President of GPU after he was elected in 2018 alongside Sheriff Bojang Jr.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.