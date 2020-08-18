Gambia: NaNA to Resume 'Nafa Quick' Package Today

The National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) will today, Monday 17 August 2020 continue the first phase of its 'Nafa Quick' package meant to support Gambia government mitigate the coronavirus as well as help 83,000 households across the country.

All households in Upper River, Central River, Lower River Regions, Foni and Sabach Sanjal District in North Bank Region will each receive three thousand dalasi (D3,000) from the initiative being implemented by NaNA. The transfer is expected to last for 16 days.

Abdou Aziz Ceesay, programme manager, Health Promotion Specialist at NaNA explained that they started the first phase last month in Lower River Region and Foni but could not complete Foni as a result of the public health emergency regulations.

He added that they have, however, written to the Ministry of Health for clearance to continue the transfer and have also restructured and re-strategised to ensure they complete the transfer.

Mr. Ceesay also said that they were on the process of having Vice President Dr. Isatou Touray launch the cash transfer which is the biggest in the country supported by World Bank, but noted that they do not see the launching taking place now as a result of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, after the completion of the first phase, NaNA will embark on a second phase where each household will receive three thousand dalasi (D3,000) again, making the total six thousand dalasi (6,000) for each household.