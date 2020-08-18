Gambia: Beakanyang Celebrates International Youth Day

Beakanyang, a youth-led civil society organisation recently joined the rest of the world to commemorate International Youths Day (IYD) with a virtual youth conference.

The conference on the local sub-theme: Role of young people in promoting human rights during covid-19.

In his welcome address, Nfamara Jawneh, executive director of Beakanyang said, the day provides an opportunity to recognise the contribution of young people towards national development.

According to him, the day was also meant to raise awareness on the challenges facing young people globally.

Jawneh used the opportunity to hail young people serving as frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19 across the country and beyond.

He reaffirmed his organisation's commitment in promoting national development as well as protecting and defending human rights at all times.

Gabriel Bangura, board members of Beakanyang said the theme for the commemoration was apt and timely.

He urged participants to take the youth conference seriously while felicitating Gambian youth for their resilient.

According to him, young people have been at the forefront of the fight against Coivi-19 in the country since the confirmation of its first case in March.

"Youth have been volunteering their time, resources and skills to educate communities mitigate the impact of the pandemic," he noted.

Madi Jobateh, a prominent human rights activist congratulated Beakanyang for coming up with such an initiative at this crucial stage of COVID-19.

He noted that it is important that young people monitor government whether it is fulfilling its obligation of protecting citizens' right to heath during this pandemic.

"Health is a fundamental human right and therefore it is our right to have good facilities and health care," he said.

According to him, young people could also play an important role by monitoring the enforcement of the Covid-19 public state of emergency regulation and curfew to ensure adherence but also ensure that it is not abuse by the enforcers.

Dr. Mary Shuttleworth, president of Youth for Human Rights International, encouraged young people to get active and serve as advocates of tolerance in their communities.

She congratulated young people of The Gambia for their continuous efforts in advancing human rights in the country.

"I would also encourage you to look at available resources and make best use of them especially the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," he said.

Muhamed Sawaneh, president of Youth for Human Rights The Gambia thanked participants for making the event a success.

The programme was moderated by Ebrima Njie, GBV and FGM programme officer for Beakanyang who expressed concerns about gender based violence during the lockdown.

