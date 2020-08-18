Sudan: Cabinet Stresses Importance of Producing Sudanese Model for Transitional Justice

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk has stressed the importance of achieving transitional justice and the realization of revolutionary changes called for by the glorious December revolution, the work for the change and accomplishing the tasks of construction and reconstruction.

The PM has called in his statement today on the occasion of one-year anniversary of the signing of the constitutional document, for the importance of political and popular support, the work with the spirit of unity to accomplish the tasks and produce a Sudanese model that opens the doors to the future and pave the way for the transition.

He said that the tasks of running the state, which carry the legacy of irrational governance, and laws restricting creativity and freedoms, are not an easy matter, but rather a winding road between ups and downs.