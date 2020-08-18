South Sudan: Dagalo Arrives Juba Leading Government's Delegation for Peace Talks

Juba — The Sudanese government's delegation for peace negotiations, headed by the First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has arrived today Juba, the capital of the State of South Sudan, to participate in the ongoing negotiations to complete the security arrangements file for the two regions in preparation for the signing in the initials the peace agreement.

The delegation includes Lieutenant General Shams El Din Kabbashi, and Professor Mohammed Hassan Al-Taaishi, the members of the Transitional Sovereign Council.

The delegation was preceded by the arrival of the Prime Minister's advisor for peace, Professor Juma'a Kinda Kaddoda, a delegation of the Forces of Freedom and Change leaders, including Khaled Omer Youssif, Ismail Al-Taj, and Maryam Al-Sadiq, with the aim to speed up the negotiations and settling the security arrangements file.

Lieutenant General Dagalo delegation was received at Juba Airport, by the First Vice President of the State of Southern Sudan, Dr. Riek Machar, the Advisor to the President of South Sudan for Security Affairs Tut Galwak, the member of the mediation team Dr. Dhieu Matouk, the Sudan's Chargé d'Affairs in Juba Jamal Malik, and the leaders of the armed struggle of the Revolutionary Front, Al-Hadi Idris, and Yasser Saeed Arman

It is worth noting that a delegation headed by the Minister of Defense, Major General Yassin Ibrahim Yassin, has arrived Juba last Thursday, and held several sessions with the armed struggle movements, during which it reached a complete agreement on the merging of forces between the Sudanese government and the SPLM, Agar Wing, with a media professionals and advisors which had arrived in Juba yesterday.

The member of the mediation team Dr. Dhieu Matouk,had indicated earlier that the presence of the security delegation led by the Sudanese Minister of Defense and the arrival of the sovereign delegation headed by Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo helps in speeding up the process of resolving security arrangements and then the signing in the initials of an agreement.