Sudan: Khartoum State Issues Statement On Aug. 17th Processions

17 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The State of Khartoum has issued a statement today on the processions of the 17th of August.

The statement has asserted cooperation of the state with all the revolution's components, in order to build confidence, the preservation of the citizens dignity, the unity in work for the for the revolution, and respect to the martyrs' sacrificed blood.

The state has announced in the statement its commitment to protect and secure the processions of August 17, 2020, according to the routes announced by the organizers, in order to preserve freedoms and the peaceful expression of opinion, as the December revolutionaries have accustomed to.

The state has called for the adherence to the timings announced by the organizers of the processions, the health curfew, and to take into account health precautions to confront the Corona pandemic.

Khartoum state's government has renewed its emphasis on the peacefulness of the processions, an expression of the civilized model of the glorious December revolution.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency.

