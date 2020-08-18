Sudan: Resistance Committees Affirm Continuation of Processions

Khartoum — The Political Secretary of the Sudanese Resistance Committees, Azhari Al-Haj has affirmed the continuation of the street protest's processions until the implementation of the December Revolution goals is completed.

Al-Haj told SUNA, Monday, that the "inventory account" street demonstrations which are led the Coordinative Office of the Resistance Committees aim to assess the achievements of the government, since its formation.

"The government must implement the goals of the revolution or to go" He emphasized.