Gambia: Police Rubbish Claims of Arresting Muslim Women With Veil

17 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Police have rubbished claims making rounds on social media that they are arresting or harassing Muslim women wearing veil (niqab) instead of wearing facemask.

According to the Office of the Inspector General of Police, those claims are untrue and that it is a common understanding that the niqab covers the mouth and nose which is the ultimate purpose of facemask wearing.

"In view of this, it is important to state that the Inspector General's Office has not issued any specific instructions of arrests targeting women wearing the niqab.

"Furthermore, enquiries have been made at all police regions and divisions, and it is clear that no such arrest was reported anywhere.

"However, further instructions have been communicated to regional commands to adequately brief personnel to exercise reasonable discretion in allowing women whose veil covers the mouth and nose to access public places."

