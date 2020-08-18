Gambia Registers 63 Covid-19 Deaths in Total

The Gambia's Ministry of Health on Sunday confirmed nine new deaths of coronavirus, bringing the country's total number of registered covid-19 related deaths to 63.

At least 183 new cases have been registered, the biggest in a single day; bringing the country's total number of infections to 1,872, with 401 recoveries. One thousand four-hundred and eight are currently under treatment, with 332 people in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 130 new cases of covid-19, bringing the country's total number of infections now to 12, 162. At least 7, 677 recoveries have been made and 4,231 under treatment.

Africa, has 874, 036 cases registered with 18, 498 deaths to date.

The world has so far registered 21, 628, 638 cases with 769,128 deaths.