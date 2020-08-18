Namibia: Grade 3 Pupil Accused of Murder

A nine-year-old boy allegedly stabbed an 11-year-old girl to death in the Omusati region after a fight broke out between the two on Monday.

According to the police's crime investigations coordinator in Omusati, deputy commissioner Moses Simaho Malakiya, the incident happened at around 13h00 at Ongali, a village in the region's Ogongo constituency.

"It is alleged that the suspect, who is a minor, stabbed the girl on the left side of her chest while they were fighting," Malakiya said. The girl was fatally injured.

The incident occurred at a house were they are staying, Malakiya added. It is not known if the two children are related.

Malakiya said the girl has been identified as Beverly Kazembua Muhenje.

The suspect is a Grade 3 pupil at a school known by the police. "He will be taken to a social worker tomorrow [Tuesday] for screening and counselling," Malakiya said.