Zimbabwe: Churches in Zimbabwe Set to Watch Services for Free - On Sasai Watch!

18 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Churches in Zimbabwe will now be able to post their services online, with their followers able to watch for free, on Sasai Watch.

A Sasai insider said until the COVID-19 lockdown is removed, churches in Zimbabwe and their followers will be able to upload their services and show them every Sunday on Sasai Watch without paying for the data.

Sasai Watch is a new feature that operates just like YouTube, and that is now available on the Sasai super App. The service was built by Cassava Fintech International, a London-based company owned by the Strive Masiyiwa-controlled Econet Group.

Although the platform is available in every African country, a special promotion has been introduced in Zimbabwe to assist churches and their followers to access services during the lockdown.

The free data only applies on Sundays and can also be used to watch anything else on the Internet, including some social media platforms - for free.

Sasai Watch, the insider sais, does not stream live video, but one can upload videos of up to one hour onto the platform, within minutes.

Churches can use the service by getting in touch with the Cassava Smartech team in Harare.

