Sudan: Sovereign Council First Deputy Chairman Meets SRF Leaders in Juba

17 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The First Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of the government's delegation for peace negotiations, met today at the Primid Hotel in Juba, with the leaders of the Revolutionary Front, in the presence of the Southern Sudan's Mediation Team headed by Mr. Tut Galwak.

The member of the Southern Mediation Team, Dr. Dheu Mutouk, noted in a press statement following the meeting that the mediation committee set a strict timetable for completing the negotiations on the issues that have not been completed yet, on top of which is the issue of security arrangements of the Darfur track , the reviewing of some papers of the political files and the national issues in the Darfur and the two areas, indicating that the chairman of the Mediation Committee had announced this morning that the initial signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement will be on the 28th of current August.

He added that the negotiations with the SPLM-N led by Abdulaziz Adam Al-Hilu will resume within the next two days, and that the negotiation sessions will begin with deliberation on the files of the Declaration of Principles, the cessation of hostilities and humanitarian aid.

He revealed that the negotiation sessions will continue in the coming days in the morning and evening until all the remaining files are completed in preparation for the initial signing of the peace agreement.

