Ethiopia: Rosy Future Ahead for Domestic Automobile Assemblers

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's leadership said to take unprecedented measures in formulating conducive business climate for automotive industry thereby enhancing the capacity of domestic car assembling firms and putting the import substitution strategy in a good shape.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, Founding CEO and Managing-Director of a local automotive firm, Marathon Motor Engineering, Melkamu Assefa said that Premier Abiy has taken viable measures in the automotive industry that is taking into account the sector's crucial role in advancing the current economic growth.

The CEO pointed out that the decision made by the current administration to cut the 35 percent excise tax levied in new cars to five percent makes newer cars more affordable to Ethiopia's growing middle-class that would have role to reduce the huge forex the country incurred to import petroleum and spare parts.

Applauding government's environment-friendly economic approach and measures it has taken to discourage imports of used cars, Melkamu stated that old cars have devastating impacts in the economy in draining the hardly-gained foreign exchange in consuming more petroleum. Used cars are also prone to frequent maintenance and spare part expenses "Global car assembling firms are produced cars customized to different weather and road conditions," he noted, adding that the government's intervention to limit imports of used cars has also a role to minimize the current alarming road accidents.

The incumbent's success in the automotive industry further witnessed by more and more skilled labor force graduated from Technical and Vocational Education and Training centers are joining the sector. "As a manifestation for the success in skill development programs, Marathon Motor recently handed the first-ever electric car, which is fully assembled by Ethiopian professionals, to Prime Minister Abiy."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Transport Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Motivated by government's green economy, the firm pioneered to assemble electric cars locally that have zero emission of carbon dioxide and cost-efficient for individual customers and benefit the national economy in cutting short the huge petroleum and diesel expenses. Electric cars are also easily chargeable in charging stations as well as household electric supply and could travel up to 300 kilo meters per a single charge.

He pointed out that his company is desirous to capitalize on the government's commitment to set enabling business climate for domestic car assembling plants and envisioned to commence mass production of electric viechles at a more affordable price for the middle-incomes.

The CEO highlighted that paving the way to small and medium enterprises to produce car spare parts and equipping them with up-to-date knowledge and technological caliber is a key factor to reduce the pressing forex expense the country incurred to import those items from global market. The government also needs to ease allocation of forex and reduce excise tax and other related dues to make new cars more affordable to the wider portion of the society thereby galvanizing the domestic automotive business. Estimates indicated that currently more than 1.3 million registered vehicles in Ethiopia.