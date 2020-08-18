Sudan: Government and SPLM Sign in Initial Security Arrangements Protocol

Juba — The Sudanese government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-Revolutionary Front today signed in initials the protocol for security arrangements at the Pyramids Hotel in the state of south Sudan's capital, Juba.

Lieutenant General Khaled Abdeen has signed on behalf of the government, and Lieutenant General Ahmed Al-Omda, Chief of Staff of the People's Army has signed on behalf of the SPLM.

The signing ceremony was attended by leaders of the Revolutionary Front, the UAE delegation, the sponsor of the negotiation, and the Chadian delegation.