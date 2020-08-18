Sudan: Foreign Minister - Many Challenges in Refugees, and IDP Situation

Khartoum — the acting Foreign Minister, Dr. Omer Gamar Eddin, has affirmed the existence of many challenges in the conditions of the refugees and the displaced persons.

Druing his reception to Mr. Alex Bishop, the envoy of the High Commissioner for Refugees in Sudan, on the occasion of presenting his credentials Dr. Gamer Eddin asserted the Sudan's keenness to cooperate with the High Commissioner for Refugees as an incubator as well as a transit and source country for refugees,.

On his part, Mr. Bishop has emphasized the High Commissioner for Refugees concern in the Sudan, and the UNHCR's endeavor to address and improve the conditions of refugees and the internally displaced persons, noting that the UNHCR is greatly valuate the importance of the transformation the country is witnessing, and its work to shift from humanitarian aid to development aid, affirming that during his work period he will strive to cooperate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the related institutions.