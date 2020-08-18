South Sudan: Galwak - Sudan and South Sudan Share National Security

17 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The advisor to the President of South Sudan for Security Affairs and the head of the Sudan peace negotiations mediation team, Tut Galwak, after the signing of the protocol for security arrangements between the Sudanese government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement, Malik Agar's wing asserted the unity of national security in Sudan.

He indicated: "Sudan's peace means peace in southern Sudan," adding: "We are one people in two states, and national security is shared in the two countries."

Tut noted that the world is witnessing today the initialing of the protocol of security arrangements between the Sudanese government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement, led by Malik Agar.

He added that, tomorrow the discussion will be about the security arrangements in Darfur, which was previously discussed via video conference, and in which great understandings were reached, stressing that peace and stability must be achieved for the Sudanese citizen.

The head of the Sudan peace negotiations mediation team, Tut Galwak, stated that the SPLM, led by Abdulaziz Al-Hilu, is part of the negotiation

Hailing the Sudanese Armed Forces, saying: "On this historic day, we salute the Armed Forces that all regional powers have known throughout its history, and in which in its War College armies from the region had graduated."

