Sudan Will Not Collapse After the Agreement - Arman

17 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The head of the negotiating delegation of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-Revolutionary Front, Yasser Arman, described the signing of the protocol for security arrangements between the Sudan's government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - the Popular Front as "historic and important."

In a press statement following the signing of the security arrangements protocols, Arman noted that the importance of the agreement comes from what is happening around us in the region, pointing to the collapse of several countries as a result of the failure of their regular forces' systems, stressing that Sudan will not collapse after the agreement that will be concluded between all the peace process's parties in Juba.

Arman indicated that the country will be rebuilt, modernized and developed, and also the Sudanese Armed Forces in which we will all participate , a strong and effective Sudanese armed forces, for all the Sudanese that reflects the country's diversity with a new military doctrine, as well as all other regular forces.

He revealed that the current agreement contains 114 texts that will be implemented through three stages, starting with the gathering of forces and continuing for 12 months as from the signing of the final agreement, the second stage continues for 14 months, and the third stage continues for a period of 13 months.

He pointed to mechanisms for the development and modernization of the Armed Forces stipulated in the Defense and Security Councils, in which all leaders of the armed struggle movements will participate and follow up the implementation of the agreement.

He indicated that the Sovereign and Ministers councils will provide support for the implementation of the agreement, stressing that the agreement is a victory for the Sudanese people, adding that the building of a civil and democratic state will only be achieved by building strong and effective armed forces, a matter that the region needs.

