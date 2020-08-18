Sudan: Press Release of Transitional Government Delegation for Peace Negotiations

Juba — The spokesman for the negotiating delegation of the government, the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hassan Osman Al-Taaishi, issued a statement on the signing of the agreement in initials this evening in Juba.

The statement noted that in this evening, the 17th of August 2020, the Sudanese government signed in initials the security arrangements agreement in the two areas with the SPLM-North by the leadership of Malik Aqar as the last of the files to be negotiated with the movement.

The statement asserted the progress with confident and stable steps towards the achieving of a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement with all the forces involved in the negotiations at Juba platform, stressing on the achievement of a peace that addresses the basic problems of war and puts a final end to violence and imbalance in the Sudan's management.

The statement which was signed by the spokesman for the negotiating delegation of the government, the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hassan Osman Al-Taaishi pointed to the Sudan's government renewing of its declared and firm position on the peaceful solution negotiated with all partners in the armed struggle forces, describing peace as the key to development and stability.