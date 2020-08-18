Sudan: Defense Minister - Joining of SPLA. N-Rf Will Make Armed Forces More Coherent

Juba — The Minister of Defense, Major General Yassin Ibrahim Yassin, has confirmed in a press statement after the signing of the agreement in initials between the Sudanese government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - the Revolutionary Front, that the joining of the SPLA. N-RF will make the armed forces more coherent, stronger, and ready to face all threats to Sudanese national security.

He pointed to the celebration of the signing of the Protocol on Security Arrangements for Peace Negotiations between the Transitional Government SPLM - the RF which coincides with the celebration of the 66th anniversary of the Armed Forces, with its long deeply rooted history that tells of its past strives.

The defense minister indicated that peace is one of the first programs of the transitional government, hoping that this agreement would be the launching of ther upcoming agreements.

He pointed to the achievements with the armed struggle movements in Darfur, hoping the efforts will be completed soon, adding the hope is that Abdulaziz Al-Helou and Abdul Wahid Mohamed Nour will join the peace process which is the basis for construction.

He pointed to the prolonged conflict in the Sudan with no apparent reasons, stressing that the security arrangements protocol provides everything that would help others to join the peace process.

He asserted that peace addresses many of the displaced and refugees issues, hoping to achieve all the desired goals in light of the change that has occurred.

The Minister of Defense presented the agreement to the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, the First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, the Sudanese people, and the officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of the armed forces, saying: "Come, brothers of the armed forces, brave and honorable brothers of yours have come, they will support and help you to continue the march. "

He pointed to the process being started by the martyr former Defense Minister Jamal Omar, of which the path he had chosen is the only choice.