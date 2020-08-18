Nigeria: Inflation Hits 11 Months High to 12.82 Percent in July - NBS

18 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigeria's inflation rate rose year-on-year (YoY) by 0.26 percentage point to 12.82 percent in July this year from 12.56 percent in June. This represents the eleventh consecutive monthly rise in inflation rate since October 2019.

Similarly, food inflation rose by 0.3 percentage point to 15.48 percent in July from 15.18 the previous month.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) Report for July 2020.

The report stated:"Increases were recorded in all Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose, COICOP divisions that yielded the Headline index.

"On month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.25 percent in July 2020. This is 0.04 percent rate higher than the rate recorded in June 2020 (1.21) percent.

"The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the twelve months period ending July 2020 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 12.05 percent, representing a 0.15 percent point increase from 11.90 percent recorded in June 2020.

"The urban inflation rate increased by 13.40 percent (YoY) in July 2020 from 13.18 percent recorded in June 2020, while the rural inflation rate increased by 12.28 percent in July 2020 from 11.99 percent in June 2020.

"On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 1.27 percent in July 2020, up by 0.04 from 1.23 percent recorded in June 2020, while the rural index also rose by 1.23 percent in July 2020, up by 0.04 from the rate recorded in June 2020 (1.19) percent.

"On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 1.27 percent in July 2020, up by 0.04 from 1.23 percent recorded in June 2020, while the rural index also rose by 1.23 percent in July 2020, up by 0.04 from the rate recorded in June 2020 (1.19) percent."

On food index, the bureau said, "The composite food index rose by 15.48 percent in July 2020 compared to 15.18 percent in June 2020.

"The average annual rate of change of the Food sub-index for the twelve-month period ending July 2020 over the previous twelve-month average was 14.63 percent, 0.17 percent points from the average annual rate of change recorded in June 2020 (14.46) percent.

"This rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and others, tubers, meat, fruits, oils and fats, and fish."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.