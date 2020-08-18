Somalia: Galgadud DC Killed in Alshabaab Attack in Bay Region

18 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A local official in Gofgadud in bay region 30 killometers from Baidoa town has been killed after Alshabab attack on Monday.

Buray Isak Ali, the district commissioner of Gofgadud was killed alongside four other soldiers after Alshabab attacked a military base followed by a heavy gunfight.

"After the base attack, Alshabab tied explosives in a dead body and as a result, the district commissioner died on the spot," a statement from the police read in part.

Somalia's minister of education survives landmine explosion in Gedo region

Ten killed in four-hour siege on Mogadishu hotel

Danab forces discover Marijuana planted on a piece of land in Lower Shabelle

Alshabab militants claimed responsibility via the internet.

The attack is the fourth within 48 hours after Somali military ended the deadly Elite hotel attack on Sunday where 16 people were killed and more than 35 wounded.

Alshabab has been wreaking havoc for over a decade to overtake the internationally recognised central government and establish harsh Sharia law based in their own interpretation.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.