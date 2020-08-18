Somalia: Galgadud DC Killed in Alshabaab Attack in Bay Region

A local official in Gofgadud in bay region 30 killometers from Baidoa town has been killed after Alshabab attack on Monday.

Buray Isak Ali, the district commissioner of Gofgadud was killed alongside four other soldiers after Alshabab attacked a military base followed by a heavy gunfight.

"After the base attack, Alshabab tied explosives in a dead body and as a result, the district commissioner died on the spot," a statement from the police read in part.

Alshabab militants claimed responsibility via the internet.

The attack is the fourth within 48 hours after Somali military ended the deadly Elite hotel attack on Sunday where 16 people were killed and more than 35 wounded.

Alshabab has been wreaking havoc for over a decade to overtake the internationally recognised central government and establish harsh Sharia law based in their own interpretation.