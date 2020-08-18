Liberia: 'I Prefer to Debate Pres. Weah Himself'

-Cummings

The political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) and current chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings says, he prefers to have a debate with President George Weah than his surrogates.

"The truth is, there is no debate that this Weah-led government is corrupt, incompetent, and that as a result, Liberians are suffering! But if they are serious about a debate, I prefer to debate Pres. Weah himself," Cummings wrote on his Facebook page.

Mr. Cummings comments come days after State and Presidential Affairs Minister Nathaniel Falo McGill took to social media challenging the CPP chairman to a national debate on the president's performance.

"I want to challenge the opposition chairperson to a debate. Let's go to a debate; let's be very civil, respect each other, let's go to a debate. It's an open challenge to Mr. Cummings to a debate on the president's performance, and let's discuss McGill threw the challenge.

But Mr. Cummings noted that the much-heralded request for a debate with him as the leader of the CPP is a reflection of the seriousness of the Weah-led Government and its officials.

"Under no serious government, would a Chief of Staff to the President and cabinet member challenge an opposition leader to a debate on his boss' performance while his boss hides away from his responsibilities," Cummings fumes.

"It is simply a publicity stunt and demonstrated incompetence that is characteristic of the Weah administration. This is evident by the fact that just yesterday evening, we were on the same flight out of the country, and he didn't ask for a debate in person," Cummings continues.

"The truth is, there is no debate that this Weah-led government is corrupt, incompetent, and that as a result, Liberians are suffering! But if they are serious about a debate, I prefer to debate President Weah himself. I want Liberians who are catching hard times under this government to know from their President how their conditions can improve, not from his Chief of Staff who has no mandate from the Liberian people.

I would hope that President Weah, who escaped the 2017 Presidential Elections debate would now want to debate why his government is making Liberians poorer, why goods and services are becoming unaffordable, why companies are leaving and unemployment is rising, why Liberians are suffering under his rule. This is the debate the Liberian people deserve - one between their current President and their opposition leader," Cummings added.

Mr. McGill has been beating his chest, fuming and challenging Cummings to a debate after the CPP chairman addressed the nation barely two weeks ago where he indicated that President Weah his bleeding the wealth of the nation.

"President Weah is encouraging a few of his friends to generate and display wealth they did not have, and were not able to declare, before assuming public offices," Mr. Cummings said.

He noted that rather than President Weah investing in making young Liberians productive and ready to lead the country into a better and brighter future, this government is investing in militarizing them, inciting them to violence, and teaching them that it is acceptable to lie, steal, cheat, be dishonest, and intolerant of others.

This did not go down well with the Weah-led administration and its officials and now they want to prove that this government has been doing exceptionally well and Cummings show be told publicly through a debate.

"He must not bring no paper. He must not let anybody to write for him. I want challenge his IQ on governance. I ain't say he must bring Coca Cola trade. Am talking about running government.

"He must not bring no paper. He must not let anybody to write for him. I want challenge his IQ on governance. I ain't say he must bring Coca Cola trade. Am talking about running government.

Because you not sit in the chair, you not understand how to run government, you just talk. Some of the things he talking, he think that small children talk! He think to run government is to sit down in one corporate office? We talking about real politics where you (are) confronted with the people's problem.

We not talking about corporate problem where you just make decision, bossman tell you say do this, people run to Coca Cola factory, everything happening, you not part of the manufacturing, other people doing production you just sitting down there... when you ask how many money they make the people give it you," Minister McGill niffed.