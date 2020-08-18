Liberia: Rep. Koffa Laments Deaths and Injuries

Grandkru County District# 2 Representative Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa is saddened by the deaths of three persons and injuries of several others from his development team in a car accident whilst on their way from the county early Sunday, August 16, 2020.

The accident occurred on the Buchanan highway in Grand Bassa County enroute to Monrovia when a twin-cabin pickup the victims were riding in reportedly collided with a truck.

Addressing a press conference Monday at the Capitol, Rep. Koffa narrated that his Chief of Operations and team went to Grandkru with staff from the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment or LACE to dedicate President George Weah's housing projects in the county.

He lamented that a strong member of his campaign team in 2017 only identified as Tina, lost her life in the accident, including Lawrence Nimely, a catholic and member of St. Paul's High School faculty in Sasstown, Grandkru, disclosing that the late Lawrence was coordinator for scholarships at the institution, adding, "He will forever be missed."

Rep. Koffa detailed that the director of operations, Moses Wesseh broke his thigh and sustained minor brain and chest injuries. He said Moses is overseeing his [Koffa's] school projects in Grandkru and they had agreed with LACE about 10 days ago before the accident to travel there with the team, saying that it was a joint mission.

"The Chief Engineer of LACE Emmanuel Kollie sustained no injuries, we are thankful for that. Kpadeh Blamo sustained minor injuries. Tina's two years old baby is the most critical now, she sustained critical brain injury. Mr. Blamo Sieh who is the administrator for Sasstown hospital sustained a minor injury and has been released and two other persons that were with the team will be released today or tomorrow. They are all to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia undergoing treatment as we pray for their full recoveries", Rep Koffa expressed.

He added that as a lawmaker from a rural county, there is no way to avoid such unfortunate situation, recalling that this was director Moses' 5th mission to Grandkru County since the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rep. Koffa, who resigned as chairman for the opposition Liberty Party before contesting in the 2017 elections, lamented that members of his team sacrificed a lot and their pay isn't much but they believe in his vision.

The Grandkru lawmaker said his office has been there and will continue to be there for all those involved in the accident, including those who lost their lives.

He assured families of the three victims that died that their bodies will be taken to various funeral homes, as his office takes responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Rep. Koffa, now a member of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change has reiterated disgust about roads condition in southeast Liberia, adding that the national budget is US$500 million and all of the money cannot be directed to the southeast roads alone.

He added that government looks forward to securing loans to commence road projects in the southeast of the country.