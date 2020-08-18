Tanzania: Judges Sharpen Knowledge, Skills On Election Petitions

HIGH Court Judges are undergoing special training from the Lushoto-based Institute of Judicial Administration (IJA) as part of their preparedness to handle election petition cases.

With Election Day scheduled for October 28, the judges from both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar are meeting for a special course on overseeing ballot petitions.

Speaking at the launch of training, Chief Justice (CJ), Prof Ibrahim Juma, said the Election Act (Cap 343) provided for a number of criminal offences that judges could receive, hear and adjudicate on without waiting for an election.

"Fraud in obtaining a voter's card, double registration, holding multiple voter's cards, forgery of documents, illegally holding another person's card and publishing of false information over a competing candidate ... these are some offences," he said. Adding, "corruption, bribes and criminal offences during election campaigns can be dealt with."

The CJ said the IJA would be collaborating with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to raise public awareness on corruption offences. "PCCB will help explain the complication of providing evidence on such corruption related cases," he said.

Prof Juma said it was in the interest of the judiciary to also contribute to making the forthcoming general election free and fair.

He observed, however, that members of the public were not fully aware of procedures needed to file a petition in court, calling on every person to ensure they understood the election law and regulations. He said most people filing cases ended up wasting their precious time for failing to understand procedures and requirements.

He urged the judges to help create public awareness, but also prepare judgements that could be easily interpreted by a laymen. The Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, 1977 entitled eligible Tanzanians to vote, to be voted for and subsequently to petition.

Prof Juma said the right to petition was of paramount in any democratic society as it promoted the rule of law. "The same law and regulations clearly stipulate that no once under any circumstance will be declared the winner by bribing voters or engaging in corrupt practices during or before the general election," he said.

Principal Judge, Justice Eliezer Feleshi, told the judges that the training workshop was strategically organised as part of the judiciary's strategic plan and its implementation plan of 2019.

According to the Principal Judge, at least 36 High Court judges will be trained this week and 36 others will receive their training before the planned election.

He announced that his office had so far issued a special communiqué to all courts to help presidential hopeful from various registered political parties to obtain pledges as required by the Election Act and regulations.

He emphasised that training would help all judges with requisite skills to handle election petitions and related cases more timely, efficiently and with confidence.