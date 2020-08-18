Tanzania: Ndugai Urges Disabled to Vote

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai has urged people with disabilities to exercise their constitutional right to vote for leaders during the forthcoming general election scheduled for October 28, this year.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day symposium that brought together the leaders of people with disabilities across the country, organised by Ikupa Trust Fund (ITF), he said the group had a key role to play in the coming election.

Mr Ndugai said people with disabilities not only had exhibited their potential in their positions as government leaders and civil servants, but also could run for elective positions and join decision-making bodies.

The Speaker expressed concern over the sluggishness of people with disabilities to seek two per cent of local government' revenue, saying it limited their participation in socioeconomic development activities.

"Sometimes we receive reports that only fewer people apply for this interest-free funds from the local authorities. We wonder whether some challenges in the entire process and if so then we need to amend procedures," he said. The government has directed local authorities to allocate 10 per cent of their revenue to support women, the youth and people with disabilities.

While women and the youth each receives four per cent and people with disabilities receive two per cent, the number of people seeking funds remains limited, prompting demand for at least one per cent.

Dr Amon Mpanju, the Deputy Parliament Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office noted that the government had aggressively supported people with disabilities. "People with disabilities now receive two per cent of local government revenue," he said.

He hailed President John Magufuli's administration for supporting people with disabilities, saying that a disability was not an inability. During President Magufuli's administration the nation had witnessed substantial appointments of people with disabilities in decision-making positions.

Ms Stella Ikupa, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (People with Disabilities) and founder of Ikupa Trust Fund (ITF) said she was resolved to establish the institution to help reach a wider population of people with disabilities.

For her part, Ms Rita Kabati, ITF Board Chairperson, said they planned to hold a special day for women with disabilities in the country. She noted that it would involve both parties in Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar. She said the meeting brought together leaders to help advance their understanding on the people with disabilities.

The symposium, which brought together the leaders and representatives of people with disabilities, was organised to train them in leadership, democracy and economic issues. It was also supported by the Legal and Human Right Centre (LHRC), Twaweza, WiLDAF, among others.