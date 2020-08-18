South Africa: Covid Corporate Carnage - Sasol Posts R90 Billion Loss

17 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Petrochemicals giant Sasol just posted a staggering loss of R91.3-bn for the 12 months to the end of June compared with earnings of R6.1-bn the previous year. The Covid-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc across the corporate world with the oil sector among the hardest hit.

In a SENS statement on Monday 17 August, the company said the loss stemmed from "the combined effects of unprecedented low oil prices, destruction of demand for products and impairments of R111.6-billion". With Sasol, nothing is ever on a small scale. By way of comparison, that loss exceeds South Africa's recent IMF loan and is about twice the size of Lesotho's economy.

Sasol was grappling with a number of challenges even before the pandemic zapped global oil prices and demand, including cost huge overruns at its mammoth chemicals project in the US state of Louisiana. But such issues were dwarfed by Covid-19, which has triggered tens of billions of dollars in asset write-downs across the oil and gas sector and littered that landscape with scuppered projects.

In the face of the pandemic, Sasol renegotiated terms with its lenders and managed to raise additional debt to shore up its balance sheet. As of 30 June 2020,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

