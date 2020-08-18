Angola: Bié's Government Calls for Sports Talent Discovery

Cuito — The government of the province of Bié wants the sports associations of this region to be more dynamic in the massification of the sport, aiming at the discovery of talent, said Monday, in Cuito, the vice-governor for the Political, Social and Economic sector, António Manuel.

The provincial government official, who was speaking about the empowerment of the social organs of handball and judo, stressed that the dynamism that is intended has to do with the holding of local championships and bet on the discovery of new young people in different sports.

António Manuel said that the authorities are already building multisports courts around the nine municipalities of the region, in order to allow handball, five-a-side-soccer, volleyball, judo, basketball, among others, to be developed urgently.

To this end, he advised the sports associations to strive for unity, adding that the Government will continue to support them when there are financial resources, in order to minimize the current difficulties they face.

Meanwhile, José Mahula was sworn in as handball president after being re-elected with four votes, on 12 August, in a voting population of four clubs, having defeated the candidate on the list - B, Arnaldo Yofina David Kangunga.