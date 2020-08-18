Angola: Bié's Government Calls for Sports Talent Discovery

18 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — The government of the province of Bié wants the sports associations of this region to be more dynamic in the massification of the sport, aiming at the discovery of talent, said Monday, in Cuito, the vice-governor for the Political, Social and Economic sector, António Manuel.

The provincial government official, who was speaking about the empowerment of the social organs of handball and judo, stressed that the dynamism that is intended has to do with the holding of local championships and bet on the discovery of new young people in different sports.

António Manuel said that the authorities are already building multisports courts around the nine municipalities of the region, in order to allow handball, five-a-side-soccer, volleyball, judo, basketball, among others, to be developed urgently.

To this end, he advised the sports associations to strive for unity, adding that the Government will continue to support them when there are financial resources, in order to minimize the current difficulties they face.

Meanwhile, José Mahula was sworn in as handball president after being re-elected with four votes, on 12 August, in a voting population of four clubs, having defeated the candidate on the list - B, Arnaldo Yofina David Kangunga.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.