Angola: Covid-19 - Maianga With Highest Number of Positive Cases

Luanda — The urban district of Maianga, in the municipality of Luanda, capital city of the country, adds the highest number of infected by Covid-19, with 305 confirmed cases.

These figures represent 16 percent of the total number of patients registered in Angola (1,906 positive cases).

Alongside this region, the district of Ingombota, also in the municipality of Luanda, follows the list with 228 infected (12 percent of the total number).

Altogether, the two districts account for 533 infected (28 percent) of the total number of registered cases in the country.

While briefing on Covid-19 data for the last 24 hours in the country, the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who did not specify the number of active cases, recovered and deaths in these districts, also pointed out the municipality of Belas with 267 infected (14 percent of the total).

Next comes the municipality of Talatona, which adds up to 209 cases (11 percent) since the confirmation of the first two positive cases in Angola (21 March).

According to Franco Mufinda, the municipality of Viana follows in the list with 190 infected (10 percent), with the remaining cases located in 14 other provinces of the country.