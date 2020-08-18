Botswana: BFA Needs Credible Team

Gaborone — Botswana Football Association (BFA) will go into an elective general assembly on Saturday to usher in leaders, who will be at helm of the country's football governing body for four years.

Maclean Letshwiti, Tebogo Sebego and Ookeditse Malesu are vying for the presidency.

Delegates from all the 17 regions of Ghanzi, Kang, Tsabong, Hukuntsi, Southern, South East, Gaborone, Kweneng, Kgatleng, Central South, Central North, Boteti, Tswapong, Selebi-Phikwe, Francistown, Nhabe and Chobe are expected to use power of the ballot to usher in new leaders.

Sunday Standard sport editor, Botlhale Koothopile, called on delegates to elect a credible team, adding that 'a leader is as good as the team he is leading. We can have a good leader at BFA, but if that leader has a bad team around him, nothing would work'.

Furthermore, he urged delegates not to elect people along factional lines at the expense of capability.

"The call, therefore, is for the electorates, who we believe are leaders themselves, to look into the qualities and capabilities of all those seeking office before casting their votes," he said.

Koothopile said BFA needed an honest leader, who could also be a unifier, adding that a pragmatic leader would understand challenges and shortfalls of football.

He said the BFA leader should be someone who could look beyond factional affiliations and choose the right people to drive the association's vision.

Administrator, Herbert Letsebe said football followers were of the view that the standard of Botswana football was declining at an alarming rate, especially on the administrative part, hence the need to elect a leader with integrity and passion for football.

He said delegates needed to elect a leader who would feel the same set of emotions felt by football loving people, someone who was committed, dedicated and able to walk the talk.

Delegates, he said, must elect someone who was realistic and with ethical stance to guide and compel him to make well informed decisions.

Letsebe said football needed a tactful visionary, who could be flexible enough to embrace divergent views.

Furthermore, he said football needed a good communicator, a robust leader who would take no prisoners and would not only attract sponsors, but turn football into a fortress of business. BOPA

