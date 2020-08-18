South Africa: No Recovery Without Redistribution - No 'Social Contract' Without Meaningful Inclusion of Civil Society

analysis

'We are now working together on an urgent economic recovery programme that places the protection and creation of employment at its centre. We will use this moment not only to return South Africa to where it was before, but to transform our country to a more equal, more just and more dynamic economy,' President Cyril Ramaphosa, 15 August 2020.

After President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the move to lockdown Level 2 in his address to the nation on Saturday night, 15 August, South Africa entered a new phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. But what will this mean to us in our day-to-day lives?

We believe that in this next phase, there will be two equal and overriding priorities:

Maintaining and improving public health measures to prevent Covid-19 infection and to continue to save lives.

Although there appears to be scientific consensus that most provinces (with the exception of KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State), are over the peak of Covid-related hospitalisations and deaths, we have to prevent a resurgence of Covid-19 infections and deaths in months ahead.

A second wave is not inevitable - if we act. The Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social and Behavioural Change has recently finalised an Advisory recommending...