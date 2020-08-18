South Africa: Comedian Marc Lottering to Cyril Ramaphosa - 'What About the People?'

analysis

Inspired by the remarkable action of Joanie Fredericks, a Mitchells Plain community activist who has launched a campaign to take on the president in court, Marc Lottering penned a heart-breaking song - one of the most authentic and raw representations of South African's hunger pandemic.

Turning into Joanie Fredericks' street in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, nothing could have prepared me for the sight of a few hundred people waiting for a loaf of bread to see them through the day. It is a near-apocalyptic sight; undeniable evidence that we have failed in preventing the hunger pandemic that has devastated communities across the country.

A three year old girl receives her daily meal of hot oats. (Photo: Daniel Steyn)

This has been a daily reality for millions of South Africans since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown. From as early as 6am every morning, Fredericks sees the people arriving outside her gate. Having started the Tafelsig Mitchells Plain Community Action Network, together with Bernadette Morrison and Eloise Rossouw, as the first blows to the economy were taking place in March 2020, Fredericks' house has become known by locals as the place where there is food.

Marc Lottering (Photo supplied)

Marc Lottering had...