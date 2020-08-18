South Africa: Comedian Marc Lottering to Cyril Ramaphosa - 'What About the People?'

17 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Daniel Steyn

Inspired by the remarkable action of Joanie Fredericks, a Mitchells Plain community activist who has launched a campaign to take on the president in court, Marc Lottering penned a heart-breaking song - one of the most authentic and raw representations of South African's hunger pandemic.

Turning into Joanie Fredericks' street in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, nothing could have prepared me for the sight of a few hundred people waiting for a loaf of bread to see them through the day. It is a near-apocalyptic sight; undeniable evidence that we have failed in preventing the hunger pandemic that has devastated communities across the country.

A three year old girl receives her daily meal of hot oats. (Photo: Daniel Steyn)

This has been a daily reality for millions of South Africans since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown. From as early as 6am every morning, Fredericks sees the people arriving outside her gate. Having started the Tafelsig Mitchells Plain Community Action Network, together with Bernadette Morrison and Eloise Rossouw, as the first blows to the economy were taking place in March 2020, Fredericks' house has become known by locals as the place where there is food.

Marc Lottering (Photo supplied)

Marc Lottering had...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.