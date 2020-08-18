Nigeria: Consumer Protection Commission Investigates Work Conditions in Chinese Firm

18 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Francis Arinze Iloani & John Chuks Azu

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission yesterday said it undertook regulatory activities at the Inner Steel Company Limited to forestall further alleged unfair treatment of its Nigerian employees.

A social media report had, among other allegations, accused Inner Galaxy of enslaving its workforce.

But the Director-General of the FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, said that on August 12, the commission became aware of credible reports of unfair treatment of Nigerian employees and on August 13, its operatives from the southeast and south-south zonal offices conducted an investigatory stop at the company's location in Obehie, Abia State.

He said the commission found that employees were housed on work premises in "less than ideal boarding conditions."

Reacting through a statement by its lawyer, Nnamdi Ahaaiwe, described the allegations as the handiwork of its competitors/enemies "who connived with some disgruntled workers, sacked for stealing and diversion of goods and a rogue, faceless, nameless investigative journalist to carry out this hatchet job."

