South Africa: When University Resources Are Scarce, Building and Sustaining Equitable Research Excellence Should Be Paramount

analysis

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the emergence of successful solutions to the unprecedented levels of uncertainty and disequilibrium created in our society and in our economy, will depend largely on our ability to harness capabilities in scientific research - be that in the traditional sciences, the health sciences or the social and economic sciences. It is scientific research in its broadest possible sense that can help to explore the new frontiers of vaccinology to counter the impact of the virus, to consider how best to stimulate an ailing economy, and how to manage the deep psychosocial effects and pre-existing social ills that Covid-19 has both caused and exposed.

Moreover, as the digital transformation gathers pace, our ability to remain within global science networks will be more critical than ever before. If we are to succeed as a society we need science and scientific research, and we need it to be robustly engaged with, interrogated, questioned, applied and embedded in social life. For this, we need to be constantly thinking about how we nurture both an enabling environment and a new layer of critical and creative thinkers of tomorrow, who will drive such scientific research and knowledge production. And,...