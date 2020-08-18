South Africa: When University Resources Are Scarce, Building and Sustaining Equitable Research Excellence Should Be Paramount

18 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Robin Drennan, Joao Rodrigues, Garth Stevens and Imraan Valodia

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the emergence of successful solutions to the unprecedented levels of uncertainty and disequilibrium created in our society and in our economy, will depend largely on our ability to harness capabilities in scientific research - be that in the traditional sciences, the health sciences or the social and economic sciences. It is scientific research in its broadest possible sense that can help to explore the new frontiers of vaccinology to counter the impact of the virus, to consider how best to stimulate an ailing economy, and how to manage the deep psychosocial effects and pre-existing social ills that Covid-19 has both caused and exposed.

Moreover, as the digital transformation gathers pace, our ability to remain within global science networks will be more critical than ever before. If we are to succeed as a society we need science and scientific research, and we need it to be robustly engaged with, interrogated, questioned, applied and embedded in social life. For this, we need to be constantly thinking about how we nurture both an enabling environment and a new layer of critical and creative thinkers of tomorrow, who will drive such scientific research and knowledge production. And,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.