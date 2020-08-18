South Africa: Lockdown Level 2 Is Gazetted, Ramaphosa Warns It's 'Too Soon to Celebrate', and Second Vaccine Trial Kicks Off

analysis

On Monday, the lockdown Level 2 regulations were gazetted. President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote that although the move is a positive milestone, there is still the possibility that tougher restrictions could come back. Meanwhile, the country started its second trial of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 17 August at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments. Free State did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

On Tuesday, lockdown Level 2 was gazetted. As from 12.01am on Tuesday, the Alert Level 2 regulations will apply nationally.

The curfew will be in place between 10pm and 4am daily, but those attending medical or security emergencies or permit-holders are exempt. Masks are mandatory in public. Weddings can take place and up to 10 people can gather at a home. Events at venues or places of entertainment such as theatres or cinemas can have up to 50 people in attendance. Gyms, sports grounds, beaches, parks, bars and accommodation can all reopen. Nightclubs remain closed.

People can still not visit correctional centres, police holding cells and old age homes, among others. The...