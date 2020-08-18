South Africa: Lockdown Level 2 Is Gazetted, Ramaphosa Warns It's 'Too Soon to Celebrate', and Second Vaccine Trial Kicks Off

17 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

On Monday, the lockdown Level 2 regulations were gazetted. President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote that although the move is a positive milestone, there is still the possibility that tougher restrictions could come back. Meanwhile, the country started its second trial of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 17 August at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments. Free State did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

On Tuesday, lockdown Level 2 was gazetted. As from 12.01am on Tuesday, the Alert Level 2 regulations will apply nationally.

The curfew will be in place between 10pm and 4am daily, but those attending medical or security emergencies or permit-holders are exempt. Masks are mandatory in public. Weddings can take place and up to 10 people can gather at a home. Events at venues or places of entertainment such as theatres or cinemas can have up to 50 people in attendance. Gyms, sports grounds, beaches, parks, bars and accommodation can all reopen. Nightclubs remain closed.

People can still not visit correctional centres, police holding cells and old age homes, among others. The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.