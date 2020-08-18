South Africa's Profound Institutional Failure

18 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Professor Balthazar

Why is it that, come a crisis, the default position is always to establish a new unit or summon a new group of experts to develop a policy document, no different from the last?

The extension of the corruption game, played by an ever-increasing cohort in both the public and private sectors, to the procurement of vital equipment to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, had one surprising consequence. It caused a reaction from the ruling party. But as is the standard South African move, a new body was proposed by way of an inter-ministerial committee and the possible establishment of Scorpions Ver 2.0.

Why is it that, come a crisis, the default position is always to establish a new unit or summon a new group of experts to develop a policy document, no different from the last? The sensible approach is surely to capacitate the existing institutions with adequate resources, or, if management is the problem, place them under new and competent leadership? But that is simply not done by the ruling party, and the result is that at present there is hardly an institution of government that operates with a modicum of efficiency. Other than the Office of the Auditor-General,...

