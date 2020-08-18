South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Allegations of a Rift Between Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and the Acting Director General Mbulelo Tshangana

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation refutes takes note of allegations contained in the copy of the City Press dated Sunday 16 August 2020 newspaper that the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu and the Department's Director-General Mr Mbulelo Tshangana are at odds. This is as pertains to the appointment of Dr Les Konar to do an inspective work at Lepelle Northern Water Board, in Limpopo and Mr Piet Pieterse at Amatola Water Board in the Eastern Cape.

The Department repeats as per its response to the City Press media query that Minister Lindiwe Sisulu appointed Dr Konar's company, Outsourced Risk and Compliance Assessment (ORCA) to do investigations into Lepelle Northern Water. Factually, the Minister did appoint Dr Konar as an individual and not ORCA. ORCA was appointed by Lepelle Northern Water as per its own supply chain management mechanisms. The appointment of Mr Koner was as stipulated in Section 45 of Water Services Act.

It should further be reiterated that Minister Sisulu and DG Tshangana are well aware that the appointment of companies is regulated by the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and it is done through a bidding process.

The newspaper article further alleges that Dr Konar has done the work for the Department at Amatola Water Board in the Eastern Cape. This is also incorrect, as Dr Konar was contracted to only work at Lepelle Northern Water.

The Department of Water and Sanitation noted with regret these allegations which are misleading. The Department as led by DG Tshangana is disturbed by this unfortunate turn of events which have led to a blight on the Minister's name that is causing an embarrassment for the Minister. The Department unreservedly apologises to the Minister for the embarrassment caused.

It should also be noted that since taking office, Minister Sisulu is determined to root out corruption in the Department of Water and Sanitation and she is still on this mission, working closely and in collaboration with DG Tshangana as the Accounting Officer.

Even as the DWS continues uprooting the previous activities that have tarnished the image of this very important government department, one which is at the coalface of basic service delivery to the South African populace, such work will continue unabated and the efforts will not be side-tracked or deflected.