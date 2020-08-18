Nigeria: WASSCE - Lagos Assembly Promises to Embark On Facility Tour of Schools Over Covid-19 Protocols

18 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to affirm strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines by Senior School Students who will be writing West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Lagos State House of Assembly has promised to embark on facility tour of both public and private schools to affirm strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

The House also called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state to direct the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi to conduct a test on the students to affirm their status.

Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Mr. Yinka Ogundimu, representing Agege 2, who raised the issue under matter of urgent public importance, told the House why it was pertinent to visit the schools in the states.

According to him, the Ministry came back to tell us that the schools have put in place necessary guidelines. The State has to comply with the directives of the Federal Government on the resumption of students.

Ogundimu said that looking at the number of schools including the number of teachers and students; it is staggering. "We need to monitor the examination that just commenced," he added.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa who supported the proposal, said that the schools in the state should be able to maintain physical distance since other students were yet to resume.

He agreed that lawmakers should visit the schools within their constituencies during the ongoing examination.

In his submission, Mr. Fatai Mojeed, representing Ibeju-Lekki 1, said that the committee should extend the visit to other private schools in the state..

Also, his counterpart, Mr. Hakeem Sokunle, representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 1 and , Chairman of the House Committee on Health, suggested that the oversight function should involve the Health Committee.

The House later adjourned sitting to Monday August 24, 2020.

