Ethiopia: 'Sheger Project Signals Premier's Promise-Fulfilling' - Residents

ADDIS ABABA - Residents of Addis Ababa said the timely completion of Beatifying Sheger Project witnessed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's meticulous leadership that has achieved a new milestone to do a lot in short period in changing the face of the metropolis.

Residents who talked to local media stated that the project is a manifestation for the Premier's ability to fulfill what he has promised thorough meticulous planning and executing of activities. "Performing a project of such size, quality and complexity within two years amidst the country has been encountering security and pandemic challenges is beyond expression." Though Addis Ababa boosted in its status of being the seat of African Union and other continental and regional institutions, it had no world-class greener and recreational places.

The residents noted that the project has also witnessed the ability of Ethiopians to change their country through synergy when they get a leader as PM Abiy, who is leading his people by example. Beautifying Sheger project can serve as a benchmark for other projects in the country to accomplish tasks per schedule and effectively managing resources.

Noting their understanding of many valuables had been neglected and poorly stored, the residents said that PM Abiy's efforts aware them the unique knowledge and enormous asset the previous generation passed to the youth.

"I learn that having this visionary leader, if the people of Ethiopia are discharging responsibilities in areas we engage, our country will grow and prosper in short period," one of the respondents said.

In related development, Prime Minister Abiy launched here Sunday a 'Dine for the Ethiopia' fundraising project in a view to mobilizing up to six billion Birr to beautify three tourist attraction sites in Amhara, Oromia and Southern Nations, Nationalities, and People's State. Accordingly, Gorgora Town which is located alongside Tana Lake in Amhara State, Wenchi Lake situated in Oromia State and Koysha, a woreda in SNNPS is selected to the project which is expected to be commenced in the upcoming Ethiopian year.

The Premier said that 'Dine for Sheger' transformed to 'Dine for Ethiopia,' and best experiences that have been gained in Beautifying Sheger Project would be implemented in the national initiative. The government sets a goal to mobilize three billion Birr from investors, business community, general public and diaspora whilst the balance is expected to be gained from development partners.

Noting that a 10-million V-VIP and a five-million VIP dinner programs would be hosted by the Dine for Ethiopia Project in the first weeks of October 2020, Abiy indicated that the business community could buy the ticket individually, for family, company or in any name they may admire of. 'Dine for Ethiopia' is a platform for Ethiopians, foreigners of Ethiopian origin and friends of Ethiopia to put their fingerprints in the country's prosperity and a new SMS scheme and a diaspora account would be launched soon to expand fundraising activities.

It was learnt that the cost of the three projects fully funded by public participation and it would be executed without government's budget allocation. Besides the three projects, the government has a plan to beautify tourist attraction sites in Axum and Lalibela in Tigray and Amhara states respectively.